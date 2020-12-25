Twyford school pupils create Christmas cards and sing carols for the elderly

Pupils at a school in Twyford have been spreading some festive cheer amongst elderly residents by providing handmade Christmas cards.

Year seven students at The Piggott School have been distributing handmade and handwritten cards to elderly residents at five care homes including Bridge House and Loddon House in Twyford, The Mount Care Home and Elizabeth Court in Wargrave and 100 at Sunrise of Sonning.

Students in year 10 also visited residents at Bridge House in Twyford to perform socially-distanced traditional carols in their courtyard on Thursday, December 17.

Miss Ciara Burgess, head of year seven, said: “Our pupils enjoyed making Christmas cards, and writing heartfelt messages, to the residents, knowing they would spread some much-needed cheer this year. Christmas is a special time of year for our school as a Church of England Academy and we enjoy devoting time all-year round to nurturing relationships between the generations; this year it feels even more important than ever.”

Commenting on receiving cards at their Loddon House development, Nicki Beswarick, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy Stone Southern, said: “The pupils at The Piggott School have gone above and beyond to produce some incredible Christmas cards, which have truly brought some yuletide comfort and festive cheer to homeowners at Loddon House.”