Theresa May MP pays virtual visit to Sonning care home

Former Prime Minister Theresa May MP has paid a virtual visit to a Sonning care home.

The Maidenhead and Sonning MP took questions from team members and residents at Sunrise of Sonning care home during the video call.

Mrs May discussed her life since leaving Downing Street and her experiences of the current lockdown.

She also praised the care home for ‘leading the world’ after becoming one of the first to implement enhanced visiting protocols, known as ‘Safe Visits’. The protocols give residents the opportunity to have safe contact with their family members ‘where there is a clinical need’.

Care homes from across the Gracewell Health group and Sunrise Senior Living UK were all on the call, which was led by Dr Natalie-Jane Macdonald, the care home provider’s UK CEO.

MP Theresa May, said: “It was a pleasure to speak to many residents and team members at Sunrise of Sonning. Although social distancing guidelines meant that I was unable to visit the care home in person, it was wonderful to learn about the remarkable efforts of team members at Sunrise of Sonning to protect their residents during this difficult time.

“Sunrise of Sonning is leading the way in enabling meaningful contact between residents and their loved ones and I thank the care home for their unwavering commitment to protecting the safety of all.”

Carmela Magbitang, general manager of Sunrise of Sonning, said: “She is as amazing as ever. She has visited us a few times in the past and it is great to see her again, albeit over video call. It is very easy to talk to her and I am very happy that our residents were able to have a very pleasant and warm conversation with her in such an informal manner.

“I know she is very busy, so we are very grateful for the opportunity. We hope she will be able to come and visit us again sometime soon.”

Resident Rosemary Thorpe, 88, said: “It was great meeting her and talking to her over video call.”

She added: “She clearly cares for everyone in her constituency and we cannot wait to see her again.”