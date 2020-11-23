Wokingham borough community groups rally around residents during second lockdown

Community groups in the Wokingham borough are extending their support to residents during the second lockdown.

The Twyford Berks COVID-19 Community Support Group was on a pause following the first lockdown, but sprung back into action this month following the Government’s announcement of a second national lockdown.

The group, which covers Twyford, Hurst, Charvil and Ruscombe and has about 50 core volunteers are once again providing services such as shopping, dog-walking and prescription delivery.

Founder Sam Bramwell said: “It’s great to see the community continue to step up and support each other.”

She added: “We will continue to support as long as we are in lockdown and provide 101 support for any extra special cases.”

On Thursday, November 12, the team at Charvil Matters launched its Lockdown Support Service to help residents in Charvil and the surrounding areas during the national lockdown.

A team of about 20 volunteers are currently on hand to provide assistance with a range of tasks.

Sam Akhtar who co-founded Charvil Matters with his partner Tasmin Morgan, said: “Because of lockdown we thought how can we utilise our volunteers to help the community.”

He added: “There’s a lot of people that we know who are fine, but I think there is definitely a pocket of people who are just isolated, whether it’s an elderly person or just someone living on their own, they just don’t get picked up so we are trying to connect with them.”

Elsewhere, Sonning Support is also continuing to support residents.

The group, formerly known as Sonning Support COVID-19, was set up by Sonning residents Trefor Fisher and Joanna Harvey and has been running since the beginning of March.

A team of about 90 volunteers are providing non-medical help to those in need, including carrying out tasks such as collecting shopping or medical supplies, dog walking, and posting parcels and letters.

Joanna said: “We set it up and we were quickly joined by a fantastic group of very knowledgeable people who were really willing to lend their expertise where it was needed to make sure that we had all our links in the right place.

“For me it was something that needed to be done and you could see at the time that it was going to be required.”

