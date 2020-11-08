Twyford parish councillors and police discuss ways to tackle anti-social behaviour

Officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) discussed anti-social behaviour with Twyford parish councillors at a full council meeting on Tuesday, October 27.

Kicking off the conversation, councillor Bridget Ditcham asked PCSO Edward Hobart and PC Adam Young whether there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in the village and what the parish council could do to alleviate this.

PC Young said the police does hear of anti-social behaviour issues in Twyford, but the volume of reports received ‘wouldn’t really match that’ as ‘perhaps a lot is going unreported’.

He added that TVP ‘had no calls for anti-social behaviour in the entirety of August, which seems really unlikely’, but said that this result might not be completely reflective as it is based on data from the command and control system, so wouldn’t necessarily capture emails from the neighbourhood inbox.

After PC Young asked councillors if this was a ‘massive mis-reflection’, Cllr Ditcham responded that the council had received ‘quite a number’ of reports during the summer at King George V Recreation Ground of ‘youngsters with bikes and mopeds’.

PC Young said: “So looking at this [report], I would say 80 per cent is coming from King George V Recreation Ground, and I can see quite a few there involving mopeds and off-road motorcycling.”

PSCO Hobart added: “In regards to the reports of the mopeds, we are aware of it.

“The reports have gone down considerably since the summer. I believe some of those individuals are congregating in other areas aside from Twyford itself.”

To help tackle the issue, PC Young said that earlier in the year, TVP had a new evidential system put in place, where email links can be sent to a nominated person and footage can directly uploaded. This will minimise turnaround time, said PC Young.

When asked what the council could do to help tackle anti-social behaviour, PC Young suggested encouraging residents to report cases of it within their community.

Earlier in the meeting, PCSO Hobart said that reports of anti-social behaviour at Loddon Hall have reduced since the bench outside was moved, and parish clerk Lucy Moffatt later asked if moving the bench by Wargrave Road car park, which residents say was ‘encouraging youths to congregate’, would help tackle it.

PC Young said it ‘may well help’ with the problem but he was not sure it would help the moped issue.

To report cases of anti- social behaviour, contact: twyfordnhpt@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk

Pressing 'very hard' for free school meals, says Cllr Stephen Conway

The meeting also saw Cllr Roy Mantel ask whether the Wokingham Borough Council would look into providing free school meals.

He said: “Is there any movement in Wokingham Borough Council to help with school meals during the holiday period or is it an uphill task, and it’s not going to happen?”

In response, Cllr Stephen Conway said: “My colleagues and I are actually carrying a motion next council meeting on this very subject and we’re very keen to promote it.

“The estimated cost is actually relatively modest in terms of councils.

“We reckon it’s around £90,000 to actually provide these free school meals, as children are already receiving them in term time.

“So my feeling is that this is something that should be done, other council’s are doing it, Wokingham Borough Council should be doing it.

“It’s difficult to know what the rulings group view is on this. I would hope they would follow the lead of some other Conservative councils that have gone down this route. But it’s not clear to me.

“This is something we will be pressing for very hard.”