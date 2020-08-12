Car crashes into Wooburn Green pub

A man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after a car crashed into The Old Bell pub on Tuesday night.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 11.48pm and found a silver Audi TT had collided into the pub in Town Lane.

A male passenger in his thirties was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening leg injuries.

The driver of the vehicle decamped and has not yet been located and no arrests have been made.

Substantial damage was caused to the outer wall of the building and the road was to remain closed while structural engineers assessed the damage and made it safe.

Anybody who witnessed the collision should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200249756.

Thames Valley Police would particularly like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam footage of the collision, or the manner the vehicle was being driven in leading up to the collision.