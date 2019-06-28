In pictures: Extinction Rebellion Marlow protesters hit out at Barclays

Climate protestors descended on Marlow’s Barclays branch last week to protest against the firm’s financing of fossil fuel corporations.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion Marlow (ERM) group arrived in the town on Friday armed with drums, banners and a message to the bank in High Street.

A road closure was originally planned when news first broke of the group’s proposed demonstration, but Transport for Bucks updated residents shortly before the protest to say that police would only do this if necessary.

ERM claim that Barclays make ‘vast investments into the fossil fuel industry’.

It’s 2019 Fossil Fuel Energy and climate change statement fails to address climate risk, the group maintains.

Barclays told the Advertiser that it is a major supporter of green finance and that it’s statement ‘includes specific restrictions and safeguards regarding carbon intensive energy sectors’.

It added that it ‘no longer holds any stake in UK fracking’ and ‘as a transatlantic investment bank with a strong franchise in the US, Barclays should be considered against US banks’.

Climate activists performed a ‘die-in’ outside the bank before some members entered the premises, causing staff to lock the branch.

Members also played the drums, handed out leaflets and stopped traffic for a few minutes.

Despite the Extinction Rebellion group receiving some bad press for its extreme exploits in London in April, Marlow member Katy Coleman said these protests were ‘considerate’.

“We will die if Barclays continue to finance money into the fossil fuel industry,” she said.

“We did a ‘die-in’ and a couple of members went into the bank, but we still allowed people to walk past. It was considerate.

“With the protests in the news in London, I think people get this idea.”

She added: “The UK parliament has declared a climate and ecological emergency, so now we have to act on that.

“Fossil fuels need to be phased out – they are a massive drain on the planet’s resources.

“Our carbon emissions are rising and they need to go to net zero fast.

“Parliament is saying by 2050, but it needs to be done quicker. We are saying for it to be 2025.”

When asked why protests were performed in Marlow, Katy said: “Extinction Rebellion is a growing movement and new groups are popping up all over the place.

“Marlow has got people that really care about the environment. Why not Marlow?”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.

“We continue to develop our green products suite and in 2018 we facilitated £27.3bn in social and environmental financing across our business including green bonds and renewable financing.”