In pictures: Marlow Bottom family light up house for Christmas

A Marlow Bottom family famed for their spectacular Christmas lights display have illuminated their home once more in aid of a mental health charity.

Tony and Jancis Shepherd decorate their property in Hill Farm Road each year with an array of lights which are synchronised to music, with the display attracting visitors from far and wide wishing to catch a glimpse of the show.

The lights were not turned on last year as restrictions were placed on crowds gathering, and Tony said he was pleased this year's display was able to return to add to Marlow Bottom's festive feel.

To adhere to Government guidance at the time, the Shepherd family put up some static lights that could be viewed from the safety of a car.

Monies raised go towards the Charlie Waller Trust, which aims to support young people with their mental health and to open up conversations.

The lights will shine from 4pm-11pm and the musical sequences will show from 5pm-9pm.

The family normally start putting up the lights way before Christmas but Tony said that he had to start later this year, in around mid-October.

"I have been out there every day for the last two and a half months. We have got it done and we are pleased with it," Tony said.

Tony and Jancis have asked that people respect social distancing when visiting and consider watching the lights at a later time to enable better spacing.

"We are just asking people to be sensible when they turn up," Tony said. "If it is busy, maybe come back a bit later and give people a bit of space."

Donate to the Shepherd's fundraising page via the QR codes at the house, or by clicking here.