Pub in the Park makes return to Marlow this week

A festival of food and music is set to descend on Higginson Park from Thursday, with the return of Pub in the Park.

The popular annual event, organised by Marlow celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, did not take place last year but is returning to the town centre with acts including Ronan Keating, Craig David and Basement Jaxx.

There will also be live chef demonstrations, food stalls where Michelin-starred food will be available to buy, licensed bars and other attractions.

The show will last until Sunday, with COVID safety precautions in place if needed.

A total of 1,000 tickets have also been provided for key workers at each of the eight events taking place across the country, as a thank you for their work during the pandemic.

The show last took place back in 2019 before it was postponed twice during a lockdown-hit 2020, but organisers announced in March that it would be going ahead in September.

Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/marlow for more information on the event and to enquire about last minute tickets.