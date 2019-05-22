In pictures: Pub in the Park Marlow 2019

Foodies and music lovers united at the weekend as the popular Pub in the Park returned to its original home of Marlow.

Higginson Park played host to the three-day feast of food, drink and music, with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, who was joined by other prominent cooks and a plethora of Michelin-starred restaurants.

The weekend kicked off with a return to the 90s as girl band All Saints took to the stage, while visitors enjoyed food from accomplished eateries throughout the weekend, including Kerridge’s own two Michelin-starred The Hand and Flowers, based in West Street.

Pub in the Park – which now pops up in seven other locations across the UK – also saw acts including Gabrielle, Kaiser Chiefs and Jake Bugg play to the thousands of spectators, with chef demonstrations and food tastings meaning there was something on offer for everyone.

Dishes included the famous Scotch quail egg from Bray’s The Hinds Head, and a fried coronation chicken sandwich from London establishment The Wigmore.

All food was priced at £5, while a range of drink selections were on offer throughout the weekend, from a cold pint of Marlow Rebellion lager to a more upmarket cocktail.

Tom Kerridge and fellow chef Marco Pierre White also took time out to engage in a Q&A session on the Friday evening, as members of the VIP tent were given the task of asking the pair a series of tough questions.

Newly-appointed Marlow mayor Cllr Richard Scott was present at the event, attending on the Friday and Saturday.

“This is the third year and it has now become established in the Marlow calendar,” he said.

“It was a very successful weekend – all the stalls, bars and food offerings seemed to be very busy.

“The Marlow model is working very well and it brings a lot of people into the town.”