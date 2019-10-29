Waitrose Marlow closes its doors for good

A Marlow supermarket which closed its doors for good on Sunday has said it is going ‘to miss being part of the local community’.

Waitrose and Partners, formerly in Chapel Street, has been in Marlow for 47 years but held a farewell for customers on its last day of trading at the weekend.

The supermarket chain announced in July that it was set to close the branch in the autumn.

The upmarket grocery shop’s regional manager Wendy Seddon said: "We have been grateful for all the stories, support and best wishes we have received from our customers and former Partners who have visited the store - we are going to miss being part of the local community.

"I would also like to thank our team here for all their continued hard work and dedication through what has been a difficult time.

"We've been proud to serve Marlow for more than 47 years and although we will sadly no longer be here, we wish only the best for the town and its residents in the future."

The store said earlier this year that it would ‘continue to support partners working at the shop’ and ‘identify opportunities for those wishing to remain with the business’.

It is not yet known what will replace the store.