Waitrose Marlow announces closure date

Waitrose in Marlow has announced its scheduled closure date.

The supermarket chain announced in July that it was set to close its Chapel Street branch in the autumn.

It has now been announced that this is due to close on Sunday, October 27.

A Waitrose spokesman said: "It is with great sadness that after 47 years of serving the Marlow community, we will close our doors for the last time at the end of trade on 27 October.

"We will continue to support our partners working at the shop in any way we can and identify opportunities for those wishing to remain with the business wherever possible.

"We would like to say a huge thank you for everyone who has ever shopped with us and to our customers for their understanding since the closure announcement was made."