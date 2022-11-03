Families join Halloween festivities at Maidenhead costume swap shop

Families joined in with the Halloween festivities on Friday as they dropped into Maidenhead Library’s Halloween costume swap shop.

During October the library in St Ives Road asked the community to drop off any costumes they had and were not going to use again.

After receiving more than 100 donations, the library opened up its free Halloween costume swap shop on Friday, welcoming in the community to browse and take costumes home.

A total of 200 people attended the event, which was taking place for the first time and saw staff also dressed up in festive Halloween attire.

It was organised by Maidenhead Library and the Royal Borough’s sustainability officer Freya Nash to help people save money amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The initiative also helps with sustainability and stopping items going into landfill.

The costumes remaining after the event were given to charity shops.

Discussing the amount of donations, Dalit Spitzer, supervisor at Maidenhead Library, said: “It was absolutely astonishing, we did not expect this at all.”

Of the event, she added: “[It was] absolutely amazing, a great success.”