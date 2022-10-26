Late Maidenhead hospitality stalwart remembered

A Maidenhead hospitality stalwart who was behind some of the town’s most well-known businesses has been remembered.

Ron Page passed away on September 28 after a long illness.

He is credited with starting up several firms including Cafe Jak and The Silver Skillet.

Born in Woodley in 1941, Ron moved to Maidenhead shortly after the Second World War and attended Gordon Road School.

After his time in education he worked for various companies but it was whilst collecting insurance for Pearl Assurance that the owner of the Cafe Jak in King Street told him he was looking for someone to take over the business.

He opened the Cafe Jak in 1962, a popular venue with young people and iconic for its long narrow space with egg boxes on the ceiling, a jukebox and pinball machines.

In 1967, the business faced demolition to make way for the second stage of the Nicholson Centre, and Ron sublet a premises that had been used by a small chain of burger bars, calling it The Silver Skillet.

Opening lunchtimes for shoppers and office workers, and evenings with resident bands, the venue was filled with famous faces from the entertainment industry, including Diana Dors, Gerry and the Pacemakers and Lenny Henry.

In the early 1990s, the entertainment industry was changing and in 1995, Ron changed the format and name of the business to Smokey Joes Roadhouse – now the Smokeys nightclub.

Ladies’ and comedy nights continued, but cover bands were now the focus, with Ron having a lifelong fascination with America and the business’ decor drawing on an American theme.

He retired in the early 2000s and handed the reins over to two of his sons, but remained an integral part of the business.

“His family and his business were the lights of his life, and he lived and breathed the entertainment industry,” said son Dean.

“It wasn’t a job for him, it was a vocation, a lifestyle, and he was proud of the place his business held within the cultural fabric of Maidenhead.

“He loved both travel and history and he often combined the two with his frequent travels abroad.

“The personal messages, together with the response to the news of his passing have been amazing, with people who are in their 80s, to teenagers, expressing their memories and good wishes.

“Three generations of Maidenhead families had patronised his businesses in some cases, many had met their future partners there, and hundreds had worked in his venues.

“The small room over which he presided for so many years has entertained hundreds of thousands of people over five decades and Ron was very proud to have been the guiding force of it all.”

Following his death, a committal took place on October 19 in accordance with Ron’s wishes.