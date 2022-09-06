Maidenhead Mosque opens doors for 'Visit My Mosque' campaign

The doors of Maidenhead Mosque were flung open as part of a national campaign to build bridges with the wider community.

Every year the Muslim Council of Britain encourages mosques across the country to take part in the Visit My Mosque initiative to give people a greater understanding of Islam.

Maidenhead Mosque, in Holmanleaze, welcomed guests on Sunday.

Visitors had the chance to look around the place of worship and catch a glimpse of some historical manuscripts from both Judaism and Islam which dated back to the 14th century.

An awards ceremony also took place to recognise the tireless work of volunteers in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohammed Islam and Malcolm Johnstone were among the people recognised for their help delivering food and supplies to vulnerable communities.

Mosque trustee Zia Mahiudin said: “Because of coronavirus we wanted to focus on community wellbeing and we wanted to recognise the volunteers this year.

“We realise the efforts and sacrifices people made during coronavirus and we realise volunteers are the lifeblood of Maidenhead.”

He added: “We want to build bridges and it’s important as Maidenhead evolves and comes back to normality that everyone is working together and supports each other.”

Maidenhead MP Theresa May was among the guests at Sunday’s open day.