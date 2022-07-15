Advice issued ahead of potential record temperatures in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

The temperatures in the area early next week could be among the hottest on record in the past 50 years – if they reach the predicted highs.

Records for Boyn Hill (beginning in 1988) show the hottest temperatures have been upwards of 37 degrees in July 2019 and August 2003.

Meteorological expert Roger Brugge, based at the University of Reading, said the forecasted temperatures would put these among the top four or five days on record since data began being collected in Hurley in 1953.

The longest heatwave on record was in the summer of 1976, when temperatures reached 30 degrees every day for a fortnight. Since then, heatwaves have lasted around three to five days.

“These days, you expect 30 degrees – we get that virtually every summer month,” said Roger.

“The danger is that we’ll start thinking of 30 degrees as a fairly cool summer’s day and we’ll start expecting 35, which a lot of people won’t be able to cope with,” he said.

“Climate change is beginning to hit home.”

A Royal Borough-based baby charitable organisation has urged parents to be mindful of their infant children ahead of the scorching temperatures this week.

The Baby Bank provides second-hand clothing and equipment for families in need in the Windsor area.

Co-founder Rebecca Mistry said that the key thing for parents to remember is to keep checking their children’s mood and behaviours, and avoid covering babies in too many layers.

A constant supply of sun cream was also a must, she added, while parents could even consider filling up a bucket of cold water to help their children cool, taking care not to leave them unattended.

But one thing she urged parents not to do was cover babies in prams with blankets, adding this creates a ‘sauna’ type effect for infants. Instead, pram shades can be purchased to protect children in prams from the sun.

Pet owners are among those also being urged to take precautions over the coming days, with Battersea veterinarian Sophie Andrews reminding owners that it is ‘essential’ steps are taken to protect furry friends.

She added: “Heat exhaustion is common for dogs and cats, and can be severe if not treated rapidly, especially for brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds, who are more vulnerable.

“Steps to help prevent this include avoiding walks in the heat, providing constant access to water and ensuring there are cool places for your pet to rest.

“Don’t worry if this results in your dog missing a few days of exercise.

“Most importantly, if your pet seems unwell as a result of the heat please seek veterinary advice urgently.“