Maidenhead community maintain tireless support for Ukrainian refugees

A group of volunteers are ‘refusing to give up’ as they continue to send boxes upon boxes of donations to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Over the past three months the Maidenhead community has been doing its bit to support people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Maidenhead United Reformed Church, West Street, has served as a base for people to drop off essential items.

Newlands Drive resident Jolanta Pietrusinska, whose hometown is near the Polish-Ukrainian border, has played a key role in helping co-ordinate the delivery of goods to those in need.

Four trucks full of donations have already made the trip from Maidenhead to Poland and planning is underway for a fifth journey.

Reverend David Downing said: “People are still connecting to us and still thinking that by doing this they’re doing what they can to bring a bit of peace, hope and love into a world that is so in need.

“There is that sense that sometimes we feel we can’t do anything to make any difference in this world but sometimes just donating one tin of food really does make a difference and this is one small way people really can bring a lot of joy.”

Pupils at Patchwork Montessori Day Nursery, in Chiltern Road, designed colourful pictures of Ukrainian hearts which are being attached to shoeboxes full of donations set for eastern Europe.

Reverend Downing added: “At the time of the Jubilee we always talk about the Queen giving us an example of what service to others actually means.

“This in some ways is continuing that legacy. We are serving people we may not ever know their names or who they are but this is something we can do to help and we are refusing to give up on those in need.”

Donations required include pasta, rice, tinned food and biscuits.

Over-the-counter medical supplies including throat antiseptic, nasal sprays, nappies, medical dressing and plasters are also needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the church from 10am to 12pm on Tuesdays, 3pm to 5pm on Thursdays and 10am to 12pm on Saturdays.