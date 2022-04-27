Much-missed community spirit returns to Maidenhead Mosque this Ramadan

Much-missed community spirit has returned to Maidenhead Mosque this Ramadan, just in time for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

While the coronavirus pandemic meant that the mosque could not previously carry out its usual activities and Eid celebrations, following the lifting of restrictions, the community has been welcomed back to celebrate together once again.

Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is a celebration in the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar.

Zia Mahiudin, a trustee of the mosque, explained that it is the ‘most significant’ time in the year for Muslims, where they practise fasting and do not consume any food or drink from dawn until dusk for about a month.

He said: “It’s a very poignant month – a month of self-reflection for us really, whereby we reflect on the understanding of the month of fasting, because it’s not just about giving up the food or the water and everything.

“It’s about a time of being grateful for the blessings that we have got and also being more generous as well, helping others less fortunate.”.

Zia added that it is a time for Muslims to both reconnect with their faith and reach a higher spiritual level and to also contemplate their actions and think about the future.

He explained that Ramadan should act as a ‘springboard’ for people for the rest of the year, to become a ‘better person’ and to improve their character and wellbeing.

Ramadan officially begins after the sighting of a crescent moon and this year fasting commenced on Sunday, April 3 and will last until the sighting of the new moon which marks the start of the three-day Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which are due to start in the coming days.

During the COVID-19 restrictions, the mosque in Holmanleaze was not holding its usual communal breaking of the fast meal at sunset each evening, which is known as Iftar, and was instead providing food in packages for people to take away.

Gatherings and other classes that would normally take place at the mosque during Ramadan were also restricted and worshippers were doing a lot of things online instead.

However, Zia added that this year is the first time in three years that the mosque has been able to welcome the community back for communal Iftar meal each evening.

Taraweeh prayers are also taking place each evening at the mosque and classes of knowledge and understanding are also underway.

Zia explained that people have also been welcoming others into their homes for Iftar meals again and more than 100 people have also been visiting the mosque in the evenings.

He said: “It’s a really special time, we have got families and children now and everybody from the community coming – elderly [and] young people.

“We are gladly welcoming everybody from all walks of life to come back and attendances have been really good and we have been busy again.

“But we are also being very careful.”

He added: “Community spirit has come back again which has really been missing for the last couple of years, whereby people have been opening their own fast at home. Now they can share with other people.”

Looking ahead at the upcoming Eid al-Fitr celebrations, Zia explained that it marks the end of the Ramadan period and is one of the two official holidays celebrated by Muslims, with the other being the upcoming Eid al-Adha.

He explained that it is a special time of celebration, with people giving to charity, enjoying festive meals, having gatherings and visiting friends and family, and exchanging gifts.

People also visit the mosque on the morning of the first day of the celebrations for the Eid prayer, which is officially known as Salat al-Eid.

Zia explained that during the pandemic, there were a lot of rules and restrictions on social distancing and capacity at the mosque and people were not able to celebrate together properly, however, this year, the mosque is looking forward to finally being able to go ahead with its celebrations.

He explained that this year, the mosque is expecting high numbers for of nearly 2,000 during the Eid celebrations, which will see people sharing gifts and enjoying sweets, amongst other festivities.

Reflecting on how it feels to be able to observe Ramadan and celebrate Eid properly after two years of coronavirus restrictions, Zia said: “It’s been a massive relief for us really since the lifting of the rules and everything.

“We are thrilled that we can participate in Ramadan and fully enjoy and benefit from the whole experience which we have been missing for the last two years.”