Concerns raised over anti-social behaviour in housing association flats

Police have urged people to come forward – anonymously if necessary – and report anti-social behaviour following repeated complaints at Brockton Court.

The Housing Solutions-run flats in Maidenhead have seen a number of incidences of drug-smoking in the corridors over the past year.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the smoke is all-too obvious to those who visit.

“Since moving here, I haven’t slept a full night, I have constant headaches and I feel incredibly isolated due to the constant smell of drugs,” she said.

“It’s near impossible to want to leave the property with[out] having to walk through a thick smog not knowing the effects it may have.”

She added that she had concerns over the effect this would have on children.

Discarded needles have also been discovered at the block.

“From day one it was evident that there was a pretty serious drug problem,” the resident said.

“I want to leave but I can’t in good conscience do a house swap and put another family in here.”

Housing Solutions says it has asked residents to fill out diary sheets to tracks dates and times of anti-social behaviour but that ‘nobody was willing’ to complete these.

A spokesperson said: “As this is a criminal matter, we have strongly encouraged our residents to contact the police so that they can pursue any criminal activity, and we will work closely with the police to act on any resulting tenancy breaches.”

Though the police were called out to Brockton Court, they said ‘information submitted by the public cannot always be acted upon immediately’.

“Instead, officers submit intelligence to the landlord to build a picture of what’s going on before the appropriate action is taken,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesman.

“We have more frequent patrols for high demand areas and issues such as this, which officers can use to update on any findings.

“Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or who witnesses a crime should call us on 101 or make a report on our website.

“Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visit its website.”