Remember When: England rugby stars visited Maidenhead Superbowl

1971: Rusty the puppy was being cared for by RSPCA volunteer Linda Stevenson after surviving a motorway tragedy.

He was rescued by a motorist, who found Rusty’s mother and two other pups dead after they were killed by passing vehicles between the Thicket roundabout and the Shoppenhangers slip road.

It was believed the dogs had been deliberately dumped, but Rusty survived to go into Mrs Stevenson’s care until he found a loving forever home.

1976: ‘Hands off St Luke’s Hospital’.

That was the message from about 70 members of the local Confederation of Health Service Employees as they marched from St Mark’s Hospital to St Luke’s, and then to a High Street rally.

The placard-waving marchers were adding local weight to a national campaign against proposed health service cuts.

1981: Christmas decorations and lamps went up over the heads of shoppers in Maidenhead High Street.

The decorations, put up by Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce, went up in preparation for the town’s switch-on ceremony on November 28.

More than £3,000 was spent on new decorations that year.

1991: Cookham’s nursery school was filled with excitement as the village fire engine paid a visit.

Children had fun looking over the appliance, directing the hose at a nearby field and wearing the firefighters’ helmets.

1996: The England rugby union team were playing with a different type of ball from the one they were used to when they visited Maidenhead’s Superbowl.

Members of the squad, who were preparing to play Italy at Twickenham on the Saturday, spent a Tuesday evening at the bowling venue.

Superbowl assistant manager Chris Oldham said: “They wanted to wind down before the big event – it helps the team to gel more.”

1996: It may only have been mid-November but Father Christmas was kept busy in Maidenhead town centre.

First he arrived in High Street in a dramatic puff of smoke to help turn on the Christmas lights.

Fifteen minutes later, he was in the Nicholsons Centre for a second switch-on ceremony.

1996: Sir Isaac Newton popped up at St Mary’s School to talk about his theories about gravity, force, light and colour.

The 17th century scientist was played by actor Peter Joyce and the visit was arranged by Young Scientists for Britain.