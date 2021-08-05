Maidenhead shop to run sessions on sustainable living

A sustainability shop is running a series of free sessions this month to promote sustainable living.

Filling Good, a not-for-profit zero-waste shop based in Maidenhead, is running the hour-long sessions at Maidenhead Library.

Guest speakers include environmental practitioner Martha Cross, Andre Tranquilini, a biodynamic farmer, and Martin Woolner of Wild Maidenhead.

Founder of Filling Good, Nelly Semaille, said that she hoped the sessions would ‘spread the word’ about sustainable living.

“Each conference speaks about a special topic which affects the environment, as well as what we can do in our own lives to be more sustainable,” she said.

“The conferences are free to attend and will be led by a number of our volunteers, suppliers and stakeholders.”

Anyone interested in joining a session, should register on Filling Good’s website: www.fillinggood.co.uk/events