Maidenhead duo launch LGBT fitness business

A Maidenhead couple have launched a new fitness business venture which aims to provide a no-judgement space for members of the LGBT community.

LGBT FIT is the brainchild of elite transformation coaches Rachael Capper and Isabella Beni, who have both worked in the fitness sector for more than a decade.

The pair offer services such as personal and nutrition coaching, pilates and meditation for their clients, with the overall aim of their business being to enable people to feel confident.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Rachael and fiancé Isabella say that this kind of service is tapping into a niche sector, adding there was a limited amount of fitness resources for the LGBT community available beforehand.

The couple are pleased that acceptance and awareness of the community has grown in recent times, with big corporations such as GymShark and Coca Cola keen to support LGBT FIT during Pride month - which takes place in June.

“We are creating an online community where people can feel confident, get advice and work out,” Rachael and Isabella said. “Some people might not feel comfortable in a commercial gym setting.

“It is not just about looking good on the outside, because you might feel like garbage on the inside.”

LGBT FIT has been in operation for a few months but Rachael and Issy have been in the game for longer than that – both have 16 years’ experience in the fitness industry.

Live group calls and a Facebook support group add to the resources available to people on their own fitness journeys.

“It has been very well received,” the pair added. “We have had a lot of people express an interest; it has taken off really well.

“Nowadays as things are more accepted there is a much bigger demand for this as people become more confident.

“Our mission is to have people feel confident not just in the skin they are in but in who they are.”

Rachael and Issy have big plans for LGBT FIT and hope to let those further afield from the Maidenhead area know about their latest business mission.

“We are just looking to grow really big online,” they said. “We want to help people far and wide, be on TV, go to events, do everything.”

To enquire about Rachael and Issy’s services and for more information, visit www.lgbtfitonline.com