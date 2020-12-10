SITE INDEX

    • Highfield Prep to host Christmas market supporting local businesses and food bank

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Highfield Prep School will be sponsoring a festive market featuring a new local business this Sunday, December 13.

    The school has opened up its lower playground to host Berkshire Collective’s Festive Market this Sunday from 12-3pm.

    The market will include a selection of fare from small local businesses, from fresh pasta and sauces, honey, jam and chutneys, Christmas cakes and pastries, festive flower arrangements and wreaths, candles, leather goods and more.

    There will be a food collection point for Food Share Maidenhead which will be supporting 600 families this Christmas. Donations of festive treats and snacks are encouraged.

    “It is so important, especially this year, to support local businesses this Christmas,” said headteacher Joanna Leach.

    “Maidenhead has such a wonderful sense of community and is filled with incredible small businesses. We are delighted to be able to help give something back by hosting the Berkshire Collective Festive Market.”

    For more information visit www.berkshirecollective.co.uk

