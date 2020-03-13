Conference marking International Women's Day held in Maidenhead

A conference was held in Maidenhead on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.

Three Soroptimist Clubs – Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, Thames Valley, and High Wycombe and District – joined forces to hold the event at the Desborough Suite in Maidenhead Town Hall.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement with a network of more than 75,000 club members in 122 countries, advocating for human rights and gender equality.

The theme of the conference was ‘Helping Us Achieve Our Potential’, and was attended by a variety of key figure speakers.

These were Dame Vera Baird, victims commissioner for England and Wales, Maria Evans, volunteer with the Royal Borough Climate Emergency Coalition, and Fiona Mactaggart, chair of women’s rights charity the Fawcett Society, and an MP for 20 years in Slough.

Also speaking were four schoolgirls – Bethany Admans, Catie Holden, Katie Wright and Hannah Wright – who talked about the Girls Policy Forum, which discusses policies and items of interest to young women and girls in the area.

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Avtar Kaur Cheema, and the deputy mayor of the Royal Borough, Cllr Gary Muir, were also in attendance.

As well as a number of women’s organisations having stands at the conference, a raffle was held in aid of the Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland Emergency Disaster Fund and raised nearly £200.

Jackie Paling, organiser, said: “It has been a lot of hard work but the event was a complete success.

“The speakers were very inspiring and the four schoolgirls from the Girls Policy Forum were pleased for the opportunity to give them more confidence. The event also provided networking opportunities.”

For more information visit www.sigbi.org and www.soroptimistinternational.org, or to become a member of the Soroptimist International of Slough Windsor and Maidenhead, phone 07887 951514, or Thames Valley: 01628 680913.