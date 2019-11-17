Council switches electricity supply to renewables

The council has switched all of its electricity supply to renewables.

All streetlighting, libraries, council offices, car parks and maintained schools (not independents or academies) are supplied with renewably sourced electricity.

It comes after a renewable energy switch campaign from climate group ‘Climate Emergency Sunnings & Ascot’ (CESA).

The Big Clean Switch, a renewable energy cost-comparison site, encourages homes and businesses in the Royal Borough to switch their electricity and gas supply to a clean energy provider and reduce their carbon footprint.

The council declared an environment and climate emergency in June.

Lead member for environmental services Cllr Donna Stimson said: “We have always been aware of our carbon footprint, and as lead member for environment I think about it all the time.

“The Big Clean Switch makes it easy for people to switch to low carbon energy and to save money on their bills, something that is important to us all.

“I would encourage every resident to see if they can save money and carbon.”

Visit bigcleanswitch.org/partners/