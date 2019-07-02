Maidenhead Royal British Legion raise money and awareness for Armed Forces Day

Members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) were out raising money on Armed Forces Day.

On Saturday a group of volunteers from the Maidenhead branch of the military charity set up in High Street to raise money and awareness for the cause.

Ray Williams, of Maidenhead RBL, said it was a successful day despite the heat.

He said: "It went as well as you could expect with the weather.

"It was unpleasant, there are no two ways about it, we were all soaked by the end of the day it was so hot.”

Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated nationally, is used to encourage people to support current and former members of the military and their families.

The volunteers in Maidenhead were also hoping to raise awareness of their own branch, as many people in the area are not aware it exists.

Ray said: “The older Maidonians tell us there isn’t a legion here but we restarted the branch and we are always looking for people to help."

If you are interested in joining the Maidenhead RBL branch visit bit.ly/322Iroi