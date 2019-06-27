Police seeking elderly man who went missing from Maidenhead two years ago

Police have re-appealed for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing from Maidenhead two years ago.

Michael Asher, aged 84, was last seen in Maidenhead on March 31, 2017, when he exited the number 5 bus on Grenfell Place and went to Maidenhead Railway Station.

He boarded a train to Poole and then travelled by bus from Swanage to Bournemouth.

Michael is white, six feet tall, and slim with grey receding hair.

He was wearing a beige jacket, brown trousers, brown shoes and a cream baseball cap when he was last seen.

Detective Constable Amanda Winterbourne said: “It has been more than two years since Michael Asher went missing.

“Our investigation to find Michael is still ongoing and today I am re-appealing to the public for their help in finding Michael.”

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts should call 101 and quote reference 43170096477.