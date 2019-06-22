SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead Waterways project in running for national award

    Judges from the Canal and River Trust (CRT) Living Waterways Awards visited Maidenhead Waterways.

    The project has been shortlisted in the Built Environment category and is through to the final round.

    The national awards recognise excellence in waterways projects.

    On Friday, June 14, Theresa May joined the Waterways team, including chairman Richard Davenport and CRT judges, for the start of a three hour visit.

    The tour started at the Town Moor, where the first section of the York Stream arm of the waterway is complete, then to Chapel Arches where Shanly Homes’ Phase Three development is taking shape.

    Phase Three is designed around the waterway and will include a mix of apartments, cafes and boutiques, all set around the water.

    The prizewinners will be announced in July.

