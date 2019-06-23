Maidenhead Camera Club awards longest-serving member

The longest-serving member of Maidenhead Camera Club was awarded life membership at an exhibition of his photographs.

Alan Hynard was presented with the award at Sainsbury’s, in Providence Place.

A member since 1974, Alan served as club chairman and in several other committee posts.

He has also been an active committee member of Maidenhead Blind Club for more than 25 years.

The exhibition of Alan’s work will be in place on the mezzanine floor at Sainsbury’s until July 13.