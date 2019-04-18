Teenager shot by airgun on night out in London

A teenager had to have a pellet removed from her head after she was shot at by an air gun during a night out in London.

Sadie Nicholls, 18, from Maidenhead, was out celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday in Shoreditch on Saturday.

The sixth-form student, who studies in Farnborough, briefly left her group with a friend, who wanted to get food before calling it a night.

Instead, she had to rebuff the unwanted attention from a group of six middle-aged men, one of whom tried to put his jacket around her unsolicited.

Shortly after, Sadie’s friend was grazed by a small pellet and moments later a pellet hit her in the head, possibly having been fired from flats above.

“I collapsed on the floor,” Sadie said. “Blood was just pouring from my face.”

She believes the men – who were unknown to her and acting like ‘creeps’ – couldn’t handle her rebuffing their unwanted approach earlier. However, she stressed that she cannot be totally certain that whoever shot at her was linked to the group, but ‘there are suspicions’ that was the case.

“I think they just thought ‘I’m not having that’,” said Sadie.

During the initial approach she was ‘not having any of it’, she said, and added: “I was quite proud because I was actually quite polite.”

Having left the club with her friend during the small hours, ahead of arranged transport at the end of their night out, Sadie instead had to go to hospital.

The initial pain was dulled by the shock, she believed. But in hospital she had to have a pellet removed from her head and there is still some metal left inside.

It was too dangerous to go in to remove it, she was told.

“They found the pellet so they know it was from an air gun,” Sadie said.

She was left feeling ‘traumatised’ and ‘a bit funny’ – but she expects to make a good recovery. She sent the Advertiser photos of her stitches from her wound.

“(I feel) a bit all over the place but I am just relaxing. I know I will be absolutely fine because I deal with these things well.

“I just want other people to be careful.”

Sadie has now taken to Facebook to share her story and photos. In a post, which has been shared more than 150 times, she urged people to ‘please be careful when going out and remember to stay in a large group at all times’.

“I think now I will not be going out for a while,” she told the Advertiser.

“I think I will not be going to London for a long time unless I am with my mum or someone older than me.” But she insisted she will not let the encounter put a stop to celebrating with friends long-term and was glad it had happened to her instead of her friends.

Metropolitan Police is investigating but no arrests have been made.