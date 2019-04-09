Charities set to benefit from lion sculptures in Windsor and Maidenhead

Charities are to benefit from lion sculptures in Windsor and Maidenhead this year.

More than 60 individually decorated sculptures will raise funds for charities including the Thames Hospice, Dystonia Society and the Lions Club of Windsor.

The art event – Lions of Windsor 2019 – will run from August to October to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria.

The life-sized lion sculptures will be decorated by artists, designers, celebrities and school children in a wide range of styles.

British fashion and textile designer Dame Zandra Rhodes is on board to design one of the lion sculptures.

Megan Witty, event director of Lions of Windsor 2019 said the event would create a “real buzz this summer”. She also said it would encourage residents and visitors to track down all of the lion sculptures.

The event team want to hear from businesses, organisations and individuals interested in sponsoring a lion sculpture.

She said: “Lion sponsors will benefit from seven months of publicity, reaching new audiences, raising brand awareness, increasing footfall and helping local charities. If anyone would like to know more about sponsorship opportunities, please get in touch as soon as possible and help us make this exciting event a roaring success this summer."

The sculptures will be auctioned in November with 100 per cent of event profits donated to charity.

Email info@lionsofwindsor.org for more information.