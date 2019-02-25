Motorists faced with town centre tailbacks as roadworks get underway

Motorists faced disruption this morning (Monday) as a series of major town centre road improvements got underway.

Lane closures are in place in both Broadway and the A308 Frascati Way from February 25 for eight weeks, causing rush-hour tailbacks backing onto Marlow Road and Bad Godesberg Way.

The Royal Borough is converting Broadway to allow two-way traffic, meaning drivers will be able to turn right out of the Nicholsons car park and then left onto Frascati Way.

On social media this afternoon, council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) referenced the queues seen this morning, saying ‘clearly there is more we can do’.

“Improvements come with some inconvenience but we can always improve things,” he added.

The improvement scheme is part of a wider £4.5 million town centre road network upgrade, which will also see lane closures in Grenfell Road, Queen Street and King Street later in the year.