Care home with 'no redeeming feature' will not replace closed-down Littlewick Green hotel

A care home with ‘no redeeming feature’ will not be built in the place of a closed-down hotel in Littlewick Green.

More than a dozen members of the public attended a Development Management Panel on Wednesday, February 13 to see councillors turn down plans to convert the Riders Country House Hotel in Bath Road into a care home.

The application did not state if the home would be used for elderly or younger people, and before a last-minute amendment to the application, plans did not include a staff room or kitchen.

Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham) said: “What worries me about this is that it does seem extraordinary that it can be designed without a kitchen and staff room."

Cllr Paul Brimacombe (Ind, Cox Green) added that the application had ‘no redeeming feature’.

The conversion received heavy criticism from neighbours and a parish councillor at the meeting, with concerns raised over its proximity to the A4, and how it would not make a suitable location for a care home.

Also at the meeting, an application to convert a field in Shurlock Row from mixed agriculture to keeping and training horses for polo was approved.

Beenhams Farm, north of Beenhams Heath, is set to be used from April to September, with no more than 40 matches to take place in a calendar year.

The application received opposition from a parish councillor Clive Scott-Hopkins.

He said: ”Just a few hundred metres away is a blind bend with a high hedge, no road signs or markings either way.

“Two huge horse boxes would collide.”

He also raised concerns with the number of matches to be played.

Councillors agreed that something should be done about the road, but as the highways are not part of the panel’s remit, they did not have the power to enforce any conditions.

Upon voting the application through, Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont) suggested the parish council apply to reduce the speed limit on the road.