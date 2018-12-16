Mayor visits Royal Mail Post Office

Hardworking staff at Maidenhead’s Royal Mail Delivery Office in Howard Road were paid a first-class visit on Friday.

Mayor of the Royal Borough Cllr Paul Lion passed on his festive messages and saw first-hand the methods involved in delivering Christmas post.

He was introduced to the postmen and women who are sorting and delivering mail over the busy Christmas period.

Cllr Lion said: “It was great to meet the team here at Maidenhead and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”