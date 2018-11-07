Cox Green school maintains 'good' rating after Ofsted inspection

A headteacher has thanked her staff for giving ‘200 per cent’ as her school maintained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Cox Green School, in Highfield Lane, maintained its grade after a short inspection in September and was praised for its ‘positive and caring community and emphasis on pride.’

Head Frances Walsh said her school is one on ‘a journey’ and is pleased with the direction it is heading.

The report, published on November 6, added that Mrs Walsh has developed a ‘culture and ethos’ since her appointment in September 2017, with the leadership team maintaining a good quality of education since the last inspection in 2015.

To improve further, Ofsted said ‘further robust action’ should be taken to reduce the levels of persistent absence among disadvantaged students.

“We want to improve the outcomes for our students and believe everything that we are doing will support that. We want to make sure every child reaches for the stars,” she said.

“We are a school on a journey and talk about passion for learning, respect and pride.”

Mrs Walsh added that the school is on the ‘right path’ and has been focusing heavily on English after some below average GCSE results in 2017 and 2018.

Ofsted said the school has recruited ‘skilled and experienced English teachers who are already making an impact on pupils progress.’

This has involved implementing daily 15 minute reading sessions with children, and an initiative called ‘accelerated reading’ – supported by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation – where children are challenged to improve their reading age.

Frances said: “All of our staff are reading to students in years seven to 13 every day for 15 minutes.

“We are confident that we are on the right path – the staff have given 200 per cent on a daily basis. We are very pleased.

“School governors, too, are the unsung heroes because they give up their free time.”