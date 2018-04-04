Crew filming ITV drama Manhunt in Maidenhead

A large crew was seen filming a new ITV drama about the pursuit of murderer Levi Bellfield in the town centre today (Wednesday).

About half a dozen film set lorries were parked in the BT Exchange car park in West Street, and four large lights were set up looking into the building.

The public were prevented from entering the area, but a security guard confirmed that there was filming going on inside.

ITV said filming was taking place in the building for Manhunt, starring Martin Clunes.

The drama is about a detective’s pursuit of Bellfield, the serial killer who was jailed for life in 2008 and later convicted of the murder of Milly Dowler in 2011. He worked as a bouncer in Maidenhead in 2001.

ITV was criticised last week when filming took place in Walton-on-Thames, the place where Milly was abducted, on the 16th anniversary of her death.