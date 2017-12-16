Tom Kerridge's the Coach unveils Michelin star

A top restaurant haven has been given its official stamp of foodie status.

Tom Kerridge’s the Coach, in West Street, Marlow, won its first Michelin star in October.

The accolade was confirmed on Tuesday, December 5, when the plaque was officially unveiled.

“I’m so, so proud of the whole team, Nick Beardshaw, Tom De Keyser and Jo Downey in the kitchen who have been there from the very start until this point and to every member of staff that has been on the journey for the last couple of years” said Kerridge, who also runs the double Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers nearby.

“They have all worked so hard to get to this level of consistency and I’m so proud of them.

“Who would have thought it, a Michelin star place where you can watch Sky Sports and see how badly we are doing in the cricket or how well we are doing in the cricket, and have a pint of local beer.”