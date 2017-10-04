New York Deli opens in Nicholsons Centre

An independent cafe has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the reception from shoppers since it opened in the Nicholsons Centre on Sunday.

New York Deli, which is at the former site of Cafe Aroma, serves hot dogs, paninis and bagels, including one based on the famous Reuben sandwich.

Manager Leo Santos said: “We make everything from scratch.

“We have been overwhelmed since we opened. Everyone has been so welcoming in the town.

“We are an independent cafe, we are not a big chain and it means our focus is on the customer.”

New York Deli was founded by Andy George and John Sack, who is American. They first opened in Aylesbury 10 years ago.

Leo says they were looking for another site and they chose the site in Maidenhead because it was unique.