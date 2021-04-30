Petition calls on Eton College to reopen Dorney Lake to public

A petition has been launched calling for Eton College to reopen Dorney Lake to the public.

The privately-owned grounds were closed in March with the college blaming ‘repeated incidents’ of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Burnham resident Joy Morning, who has regularly used the site for exercise during the pandemic, hit out at the closure labelling it an ‘extreme’ decision.

The 67-year-old has now started a petition online with Joanna Gamble urging the college to reopen the picturesque grounds.

The petition on Change.org states: “Dorney Lake is one of the best local amenities providing easy access for the disabled, with many kilometres of level tarmac path within a beautiful, safe, natural landscape.

“The perimeter has been completely fenced by the college to protect the site from anti-social elements and there is now only one entry point.

“Thus, strategies such as restricted entry numbers or reduced daily opening hours, adopted by the National Trust and other local venues, could easily be introduced.

“We urge Eton College to please reopen Dorney Lake to the local community now.”

A spokesman for Eton College said it is continually reviewing the situation and will reopen Dorney Lake when it is safe to do so.

A statement added: “Due to repeated incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour we reluctantly had to close Dorney Lake to the public.

“This was done following consultation with the local community and with the support of Dorney Parish Council.”

