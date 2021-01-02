Monies raised in absence of Cookham's Boxing Day Games

Despite the absence of a popular Boxing Day spectacle, families in and around Cookham took part in a socially-distanced ‘walking quiz’ to raise money for good causes.

The Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean set up the COVID-safe event to get the village active on December 26, with 97 family bubbles entering the quiz. The group was forced to call off its popular games event to conform to lockdown restrictions.

Participants followed a 4.2km figure-of-eight course around the village and nearby countryside, following directions and compass bearings to find answers to 75 questions along the route.

‘The Hollymead Hunters’, ‘The Pawz’ and ‘The Murphy’s’ all ended winners with 72.8 points out of 75.

Walk organiser Peter Austen said: “We were bowled over by the turnout on the day and with each team donating just £10, we have added almost £1,000 to the Cherry Pickers funds.

“The money will be used to provide Christmas entertainment and gifts for the local elderly as well as supporting several other local needs such as The Thames Valley Adventure Playground, The Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Foodshare Maidenhead and the provision and support of public access defibrillators.”