Wild Cookham launches podcast for a creative take on nature

A writer and musician has launched a podcast for the environmental group WildCookham.

‘Wildcast’, which is ‘combination of interviews, stories and some ‘artsy stuff’ was started by Rob Castell who is a member of the group, along with friends with its chairman, Mike Copland.

Rob said: “We just started talking about doing something a bit more creative and different to get the word out there.”

There have been two podcasts so far, each 15 minutes long, and anything featured which is ‘artsy or creative’ is linked to nature and on a specific theme or topic.

“We had a poem read in the first episode, we’ve got a song in the most recent episode, it’s just a little bit more I would say, fun and interesting than just having people talking,” said Rob.

The idea of the podcast is that is ‘a bit of a discussion with the community’ so people are invited to get in touch to take part.

“The more interactive the better, if people have got ideas or things they want to submit, or if they’ve been inspired to write something, or create something - great, if they’ve got a story to tell about the local wild life reserve, or whatever, it’s all welcome.”

The podcasts come out monthly and are 15 minutes long, the next will be the ‘Christmas special’ in December.

To get in touch with a podcast idea or a nature-themed specialism to share email wildcookham@gmail.com and to listen to Wildcast visit https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/3Vmv5LQXBXKMrMvx9