Cookham fundraisier draws donations without even knowing

More than £4,000 has been raised for refugees in need by a popular fundraiser – despite her being unable to take part in any fundraising activities this year.

Barbara Walmsley should have been taking part in her 35th annual fast at Sainsbury’s in Providence Place in October, but because of the complications with COVID-19, as well as looking after her husband Charles while he is unwell, she decided to take the year off.

Despite that, thousands of pounds have still been donated to the 83-year-old’s cause by her sponsors. More than70 have come forward and donated to Oxfam.

Without her even knowing, staff at Sainsbury’s even did their bit to raise some money by putting up a mannequin and collection bucket in Barbara’s usual place in October and encouraging shoppers to donate to Oxfam.

In total, more than £360 was raised by the supermarket.

To see Barbara’s fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-walmsley5