Cookham resident sets up new zero plastic e-marketplace

In a bid to tackle plastic pollution, a Cookham resident has launched a new plastic-free online marketplace.

Sarah Cruse launched Plastic Free Things in a mission to ‘make living without plastic easy for everyone’.

The marketplace connects sellers of everyday plastic-free things with consumers. Products include kitchen items, toiletries, stationery, toys and gifts, all sourced from small, ethical UK businesses.

Plastic Free Things lists only plastic-free goods that are packaged and delivered in plastic-free materials – right down to the tape.

The idea for Plastic Free Things came about when Sarah became frustrated by the amount of unnecessary plastic that would turn up with her own orders.

She said: “I would take ages sourcing products that were deemed to be plastic-free, only to have my items delivered in plastic wrapping or bubble wrap, This completely undermined why I bought the product in the first place.”

