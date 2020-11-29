10-year-old asks classmates to donate to rainforest charity for her birthday

A 10-year-old from Cookham has decided to raise money to help save the environment instead of having birthday presents this year.

Poppy Pleming-Evans decided three weeks before her birthday that rather than receive presents from her friends in her class, she would rather they donated money to Rainforest Concern.

“This year I am becoming double digits so I would like to do something special and different for my birthday,” Poppy wrote on her Just Giving page.

“I think that this year it would be nice for my gifts to be the satisfaction of knowing I have helped a good cause, instead of getting presents.

“I have chosen Rainforest Concern to be my charity because I think that it is very important that we protect the natural habitat of so many living things.

“Also destroying rainforests has a big role in climate change and helping to save them will also help to save the world.”

Harriet Pleming, Poppy’s mother, said: “She couldn’t think of anything she wanted for her birthday, and there isn’t anything she really needs.

“She loves animals and is very aware of what’s going on - she watches a lot of David Attenborough’s Planet Earth. With gifts, as well, you get a lot of plastic waste, which she didn’t want.”

Poppy has since raised more than £600 – well over her target of £450.

Around 35 people donated. Poppy’s achievement has earned her a certificate from Rainforest Concern.

“She loved doing it, she got very excited every time someone donated,” said Harriet.

“We might do it again when it’s my birthday – I worry about the environment and Poppy’s future, too.”

Poppy’s JustGiving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clare-evans37