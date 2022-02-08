Burnham railway station transformed ahead of Elizabeth line opening

Burnham station has been transformed with new features, ahead of the opening of the Elizabeth line later this year.

A new spacious ticket office building has opened at the village’s station, providing an accessible ticket window, as well as new ticket vending machines, automatic ticket gates and information screens with live travel information for customers.

At platform level, the customer toilets have also been refurbished and the existing canopy has been cleaned, repaired, and redecorated.

Transport for London (TfL) has worked in partnership with Elizabeth line operator MTR Elizabeth line and its contractor Walker Construction Ltd to improve the station, ahead of the opening of the new line in the first half of this year.

The enhancements build upon work completed by Network Rail in 2019, which included the installation of a lift, which gave step-free access to both platforms for the first time in its history.

The station now also features a new cycle parking area, with more than 45 bicycle spaces.

Work is also set to continue to convert the old ticket office at platform level into a new waiting area and retain facility and to refurbish the subway.

Initially, when the Elizabeth line opens, it will operate as three separate railways, meaning passengers from Burnham will initially need to change at Paddington to access services into central London.

Travellers from East Berkshire and South Bucks are expected to be able to travel to central London direct from the autumn.

Howard Smith, chief operating officer for the Elizabeth line, said: “Burnham station has had quite the transformation ahead of the Elizabeth line opening in the first half of this year. The improvements, particularly the bright new ticket office building and the new cycle parking area, will help make Burnham station and the surrounding area a far safer and easier place to navigate.”

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for sustainable transport and the environment at Slough Borough Council, added: “It is great to see these improvements to Burnham station.

"If we as a town and as a nation are going to protect our climate globally and reduce pollution locally, we have to make public transport more attractive to everyone. This is a major step in that direction.”

Cllr Marie Hammon, chair of Burnham Parish Council, said: “The state-of-the-art facilities, shining new look, easy access and enhanced eco-friendly cycle park area is a real gift in advance of the Elizabeth line services in the first half of this year.

"Burnham station will be lifted out of the past and propelled well into the 21st century, we are delighted that our residents shall benefit from this excellent transformation.”