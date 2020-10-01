Burnham residents raise concerns over closure of village Nationwide branch

Villagers in Burnham have expressed their concerns over the closure of Nationwide.

The branch in the High Street is set to close on Thursday, December 17.

Resident Andrew Strathdee said: “Looking at the queues that have been constant outside the building since the lockdown and even before, it’s very difficult for people in the village to understand why they say the footfall has fallen off.

“A lot of older people can’t do internet banking. They don’t trust it. “They are all frightened at being scammed.

“We’re seeing more and more shops disappearing off the high street. This just makes another nail in the coffin, if you like.”

He added: “I think they should have consulted and given people an opportunity to challenge the view.”

Paula Prince, who also lives in the village, said: “It is the last of the banks/building societies left. We do have a Post Office but most of the elderly bank with Nationwide and draw their pensions via them.

“We have a large elderly population.”

She added: “With public transport in Burnham being really bad, telling people they can use Maidenhead or Slough is really not an option especially at the moment during COVID.”

A petition to save the building society in Burnham has also been launched. The petition can be viewed at: https://www.change.org/p/nationwide-building-society-save-nationwide-burnham-high-street-slough-bucks

A branch in Cookham is also set to close.

A Nationwide spokeswoman said: “Branches are important to Nationwide and we know our members value the personal service they offer.

“We continue to look at how members are using our branches, and from time to time we must make difficult decisions in the interests of our wider membership.

“Over the last five years we’ve seen a decline in transactions in Cookham and Burnham, and a high proportion of members already use surrounding branches, so have decided to close these branches.

“We’re investing in our Maidenhead and Marlow branches, and believe in the long-term this will provide members with an even better face-to-face experience.”