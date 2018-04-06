Burnham community groups and pupils mark 100 years of RAF

Community groups and school pupils have joined together to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Pupils from six schools including Burnham Grammar and members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks have curated an exhibition that traces the RAF’s history from its inception on April 1, 1918 up to the present day.

Organisers Bob and Jackie Slater, from the Burnham Royal British Legion, said they hoped it would teach younger generations about the RAF’s significance.

Jackie added: “It’s important not to lose site of that history, but also to look to the future.”

A concert will also be held to celebrate the centenary of the RAF. It will take place on Saturday, April 7 at Burnham Park Hall.

Air Marshal Sir Dusty Miller will open the event followed by music from the RAFA President’s Band, Pop Goes the Choir and classical singer Keira.

Tickets are on sale at reception in Burnham Park Hall at £10 each.

All proceeds will go to the Wings Appeal, the RAF Benevolent Fund and veterans.