Community groups set up soup kitchen in Burnham

Our Lady of Peace Church in Lower Britwell Road, Burnham, hosted a soup kitchen for the homeless on Sunday.

Members of the London and Slough Run, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association have been running the soup kitchens in Slough and the surrounding areas for more than a year now.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community president Atiq Ahmad Bhatti said: “The work we’ve been doing has really brought the issue of homelessness home and encouraged more members of the community to get involved.”

Attiq said they are running two soup kitchens every month with between 50 and 100 people turning up each time.

He added: “Every time we do one we build better relationships, and for the young people especially, it’s a big commitment and something that is important to us.”