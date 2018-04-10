MasterChef winner Craig Johnston leaves Royal Oak for Marcus Wareing restaurant

The youngest ever MasterChef: The Professionals winner has bid farewell to the Royal Oak in Paley Street.

Craig Johnston, who grew up in Furze Platt, left the Michelin-starred restaurant at the end of March and has taken up a post as senior chef de partie at Marcus Wareing’s two Michelin-starred Marcus restaurant in Belgravia, London.

Marcus Wareing is a judge on BBC cooking show MasterChef: The Professionals, which Craig won aged 21 last year.

Speaking on Twitter, Craig thanked The Royal Oak for helping him to push his career forward and develop as a chef.

On joining Marcus yesterday (Monday), he said: “Today is a new chapter in my career.”