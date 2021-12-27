Advertiser Review of the Year: May

Hopes for a return to normality were welcomed by the hospitality industry in May, as COVID-19 restrictions were further eased to allow venues such as pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and museums to open indoors once again.

Mark Newcombe, chairman of Craufurd Arms Society Ltd said it was ‘fabulous to see everyone again’, as venues opened their doors to groups of up to six or two households indoors and up to 30 outside from Monday, May 17.

The month also saw the return of the local elections, which had been postponed from May 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A huge victory saw three independents Cllr Penny Drayton, Cllr Stuart Wilson and Cllr Sophie Kayani secure The Wooburns, Bourne End and Hedsor ward, in the new Buckinghamshire Council.

Elsewhere in politics Maidenhead MP Theresa May spoke out over proposed changes to planning rules, fearing that the shake-up would stop residents having their say on housing developments.

Traffic and travel were also big topics, with concerns being raised over a ‘dangerous’ turning from a roundabout in Oldfield Road and Maidenhead travel agent Mark Pollard calling for clearer guidance from the Government on the traffic light system for travel.

Later on in the month, right-wing extremist Nicholas Brock was jailed for four years, while in other news the Royal Borough apologised for the disruption and tailbacks caused by changing the Oldfield Road roundabout into a signal junction.

Meteorological expert Dr Roger Brugge was also at work, recording Maidenhead’s highest rainfall in the month of May, since 2007.

The Marlow family behind one of YouTube’s most watched viral videos, Charlie Bit My Finger, which gained more than 884million views, sold the video at an online auction for £538,000.

Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine and fighting in the region, crowds marched through Maidenhead High Street, near the end of the month, with flags and placards in support of the Palestinian people.