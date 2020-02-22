Retired doctor and nurse in Taplow celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Dawn and Brian Smith of Taplow are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary, complete with a card from the Queen to mark their 60 years of marriage.

Brian is a retired doctor who worked as a consultant anaesthetist at Wexham Park Hospital from 1976. Prior to this, he worked at Middlesex Hospital alongside Dawn, who was a nurse there.

The couple met at medical school. Dawn was looking for a partner for the Matrons’ Ball, so left a message on the Cupid’s board, to which Brian responded.

“It was love at first sight,” said Brian. “We married as students, which was unheard of in those days.”

Since then, Brian and Dawn have maintained a happy and healthy marriage with their mutual interest in sports activities and travel. They travelled to many countries in Africa and Asia with their four children.

“You have to bend in the wind like the reeds, so that whatever events happen in your life, you work together and get over it,” said Brian.

The pair have been celebrating their anniversary (officially on Thursday, February 20) with several events to include the whole family, including their five grandchildren, and are looking forward to a trip to Malik’s Indian restaurant in Cookham.